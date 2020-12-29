Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $26.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.78.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

JWN traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 4,048,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,615. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

