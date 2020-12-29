Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading 21.2% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares traded up 21.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.20. 1,726,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 523,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
