Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading 21.2% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares traded up 21.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.20. 1,726,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 523,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

