NOW’s (DNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

NOW (NYSE:DNOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,818 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NOW by 3,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NOW by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,117,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

