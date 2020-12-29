Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $735,884.94 and $4,943.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00589446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

