NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NS. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2,047.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 315,832 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

