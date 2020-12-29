Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 34,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 37,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 708,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 281,425 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

