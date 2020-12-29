Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 34,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 37,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.