Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) Shares Gap Down to $2.69

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.38. Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,301 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

