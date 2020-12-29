Nyerium Achieves Market Cap of $8,483.11 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $8,483.11 and approximately $65.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021214 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001230 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,672,966 coins and its circulating supply is 31,788,338 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

