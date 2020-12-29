Nyzo One Day Volume Reaches $197,438.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $1.60 million and $197,438.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00143437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00207982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00605783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00327097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056156 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

