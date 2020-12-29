Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,807. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

In other news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $62,346.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,307 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

