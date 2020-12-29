OAX Price Tops $0.0870 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $257,562.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00285434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02027781 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

