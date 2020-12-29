Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 20%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.86. 4,886,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 1,350,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

