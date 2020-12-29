Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Down 8.2%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 3,932,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,263,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

