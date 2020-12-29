Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

