ODUWA Tops One Day Volume of $12,677.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $12,677.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,846.97 or 0.99556044 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

