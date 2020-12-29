Odyssey Hits One Day Volume of $151,099.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $151,099.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00142384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00197915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00604422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00327495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

