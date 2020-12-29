OFG Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.64. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

