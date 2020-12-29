Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.62.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit