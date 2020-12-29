Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.62.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

