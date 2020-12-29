OMG Network Price Tops $2.48 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00009236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $348.11 million and $191.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00329911 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

