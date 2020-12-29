On.Live (ONL) Market Cap Hits $237,866.95

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. On.Live has a market capitalization of $237,866.95 and approximately $48.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.