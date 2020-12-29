Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Hits $103.50 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $351.62 million and $103.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013460 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009285 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

