Open Predict Token Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $712,576.86 and approximately $622.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.02092270 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

