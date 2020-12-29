Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of 243.81 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

