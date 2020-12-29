Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) Shares Down 2.5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BKM)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

