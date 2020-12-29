PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

MPGPF remained flat at $$5.77 during trading on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

