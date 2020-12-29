PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

MPGPF remained flat at $$5.77 during trading on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Analyst Recommendations for PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit