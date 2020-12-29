Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

