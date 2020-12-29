Paloma Partners Management Co Has $131,000 Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,821,713 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BCSF opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

