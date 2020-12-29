Paloma Partners Management Co Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 82.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

