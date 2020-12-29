Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

NYSE:ETM opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.