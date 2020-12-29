Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 16,137 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,243 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth $17,525,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 73.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 395,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 283,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ELP. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of ELP opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

