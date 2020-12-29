Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,956 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.15. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

