Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $151,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.08% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

GCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

