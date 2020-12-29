PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Up 14% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $45.39 million and $2.49 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00193739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00602009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055593 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 123,807,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,754,237 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

