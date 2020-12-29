PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.