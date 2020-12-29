Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 10.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.20. 576,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 156,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

