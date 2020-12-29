Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pareteum Co. (NASDAQ:TEUM) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,085,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,302,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

About Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

