Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Up 5.2%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit