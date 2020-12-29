Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Up 5.2%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

