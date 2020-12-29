Patron Trading 108.2% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Patron has a market cap of $1.70 million and $7,527.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinBene and IDAX. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 108.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00188416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00590231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00314703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053406 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.