PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PaySign by 37,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 732,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

