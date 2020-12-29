PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) will announce sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $79.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $79.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE PCB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

