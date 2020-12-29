PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0081

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $82,654.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.23 or 0.02141254 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,126,848 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

