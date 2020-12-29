Peculium (PCL) Market Cap Tops $4.45 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Peculium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $49,572.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peculium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

Peculium Profile

PCL is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peculium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peculium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.