PeepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $276,907.89 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,907.89 and $6.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000325 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,412,135,320 coins and its circulating supply is 142,212,135,320 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

