Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Tops $435,926.60

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $435,926.60 and approximately $313.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00138867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00598281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00173584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054773 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.