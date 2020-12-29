Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $175.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.75 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

