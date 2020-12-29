Peony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,069.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $114,742.49 and $8,069.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002720 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,059,599 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.