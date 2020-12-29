PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $140,819.23 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $140,819.23 and approximately $97.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024182 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001223 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002169 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,404,606 coins and its circulating supply is 41,196,914 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

