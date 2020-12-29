Peter K. Miller Sells 38,591 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 367,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

