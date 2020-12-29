Peter K. Miller Sells 38,591 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 367,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
