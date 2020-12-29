Phantasma Energy Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $925,669.67 and approximately $18,334.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00142724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00195380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00606753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056029 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,434,056 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

