Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Sells 900 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Gerard D’ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

